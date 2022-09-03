'Nuclear detonation' response simulation to be held at Center Parc Stadium | What to know

It's happening in partnership with U.S. Northern Command on Thursday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency is participating Thursday in a "nuclear detonation" simulation with U.S. Northern Command.

The county said in a release that it would be a table-top exercise to simulate "the response 48 hours after a nuclear detonation and the resulting nuclear fallout."

The table-top exercise, called Vista Forge, focuses "on the roles of participants and organizations involved in public information, decontamination of humans and animals and family assistance centers when responding to a nuclear detonation and aftermath."

It's happening at the old Turner Field, now Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium.

The county's release does not mention Russia's war in Ukraine - which has raised concerns worldwide about the use of nuclear weapons - as any kind of impetus for the exercise.

Atlanta-Fulton County EMA Director Matthew Kallmyer said a nuclear detonation is a "catastrophic event that none of us ever hope to experience."