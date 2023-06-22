APD reveals gang initiative: 'Operation Heatwave,' in upcoming press conference

It starts at 11:30 a.m., and the police department said its commanders and major crimes section would be in attendance.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department announced a press conference for Thursday to discuss its summer gang initiative.

It starts at 11:30 a.m., and the police department said its commanders and major crimes section would be in attendance.

Not much information was provided about the conference, but a release from officials stated they would provide information about the initiative called Operation Heatwave and its impact on violent crimes.

The conference will be at the APD Headquarters on Peachtree Street SW.

