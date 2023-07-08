'This is step one' | City Council votes to require cameras at metro Atlanta gas stations

City Council voted to pass the ordinance unanimously on Monday. The legislation would still have to receive state approval to become a law.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders passed an ordinance on Monday that would require security cameras at each gas station across the metro.

Before it came for a vote, councilmembers changed the ordinance to include cameras that would survey each pump.

Councilwoman Keisha Waites who helped co-sponsor the bill said the cameras would be a tool that could help law enforcement reduce crime in the area.

"We’ve had a number of violent crimes take place at local gas stations throughout our city. Unfortunately, the Atlanta Police cannot be at every single place," the councilwoman said.

She believes that the legislation could business owners deter crime from their gas stations.

Waites added that although the ordinance passed on the city floor, the legislation would still need to be approved by the Georgia General Assembly.

"This is a vetting process. This is step one. Then it would go over to the Georgia General Assembly in January to be passed hopefully," Waites said.

Metro Atlanta business owners would have to foot the bill to install security cameras, which Waites feels is a price worth paying.

"We're paying a cost right now, when you look at the cost of damage to property, when you look at the cost of life," she added.

DeKalb County officials passed a similar ordinance over the summer. At least 243 gas stations in DeKalb had until June 30 to install the cameras.

Those who did not comply risked losing their business.