Hartsfield-Jackson airport announces new airline partnership

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced a new partnership with Copa Airlines Tuesday.

On Sunday, Copa Airlines officially began operations at the airport with a nonstop flight to Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama.

According to a release from the airport, this is the first new airline partnership announced in Atlanta since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The airport and Copa Airlines celebrated with a water cannon salute for the arriving flight.

“We are pleased to welcome Copa Airlines to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,” Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodar said. “As the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, we are excited that Copa Airlines will add to our travelers’ choice of expanded connectivity from Georgia to Central and South America. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Copa Airlines.”

Copa Airlines will have flights between Panama and Atlanta on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. A Boeing 737-800 with a capacity of 16 seats in business class and 138 seats in the main cabin will fly the route.

“Copa Airlines is excited to have begun flights to and from Atlanta and connect this rich and dynamic city with not only big cities but also the unique, underserved secondary destinations in Latin America,” Regional Sales Manager for North America at Copa Airlines David DeFossey said.