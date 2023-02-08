Hawks and State Farm Arena set to host 'Interview Day' for part-time jobs starting at $16/hour

The team says hundreds of part-time positions have openings that job seekers can interview for.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena will be hosting Interview Day this weekend at the arena, where the team says hundreds of part-time positions are on offer with a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour.

The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about this event visit hawks.com/InterviewDay.

"Taking place at the award-winning State Farm Arena, hiring managers from the entertainment, food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, retail and security departments will be on site to interview job seeker," the team said in a release. "Candidates seeking employment will also learn about the Hawks’ ‘True To You’ culture through an interactive, one-of-a-kind interview experience."

According to the Hawks, jobs will also offer benefits including access to discounted medical services, five paid holidays, paid training and development and scholarship opportunities.

The event will also feature a festival in the lower ball with food trucks, games and more.