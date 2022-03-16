Federal experts provide bomb threat training for Atlanta HBCUs

Federal experts held the training at the Atlanta University Center.

ATLANTA — After dozens of recent bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country — including in Georgia — Atlanta HBCU's and local law enforcement agencies received training on Saturday to be prepared for threats.

Federal experts held the training at the Atlanta University Center. It covered different tools and techniques for responding to threats with the goal of protecting faculty and students.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a federal agency within the Department of Homeland Security, led Saturday's instruction.

Over the span of one week in February, the FBI said the agency was investigating bomb threats against at least 17 historically Black colleges and universities around the U.S. That week, some Spelman students on social media said the school had received at least three threats over the course of the semester.

New details the FBI released Thursday indicate they've narrowed the investigation down to a few individuals, and some calls could be copycats. This comes just one day after President Joe Biden revealed HBCUs affected by the series of bomb threats would receive new federal funding to help them in "restoring a safe environment conducive to learning," according to a Wednesday announcement from the White House.