Hot enough for ya? At Piedmont Park, Atlantans say it sure is

The "feels-like" temperature was at 105 degrees in Atlanta on Friday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta natives are pretty unanimous in their agreement that no one actually calls it "Hot-lanta," but Friday just might test their resolve.

Much of Atlanta and north Georgia were under a heat advisory Friday, with temperatures in the mid-90s and the "feels-like" temperature in Atlanta spiking to 105 degrees.

In the clip above this story, 11Alive's Molly Oak found Atlantans who were nonetheless brave enough to be out at Piedmont Park on Friday, absorbing all that heat.

As one parkgoer said: "It's blazin'... super frickin' hot."

She had one tip, apparently registering her regret at being exposed to the elements, for beating the heat: "Oh... not being outside."

The bad news? It'll be this hot all weekend.

The weekend will be just as hot🌶️ or hotter than today! Much of the area will continue to see Heat Indices over 105F🌡️.



Be aware of heat exposure and check in on those most at risk to heat related illnesses!👵👶🐶🐱#gawx https://t.co/2lSQItAvEB pic.twitter.com/WCZiHzzHyH — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 25, 2023

