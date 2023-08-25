Hot enough for ya? At Piedmont Park, Atlantans say it sure is

ATLANTA — Atlanta natives are pretty unanimous in their agreement that no one actually calls it "Hot-lanta," but Friday just might test their resolve.
Much of Atlanta and north Georgia were under a heat advisory Friday, with temperatures in the mid-90s and the "feels-like" temperature in Atlanta spiking to 105 degrees.
In the clip above this story, 11Alive's Molly Oak found Atlantans who were nonetheless brave enough to be out at Piedmont Park on Friday, absorbing all that heat.
As one parkgoer said: "It's blazin'... super frickin' hot."
She had one tip, apparently registering her regret at being exposed to the elements, for beating the heat: "Oh... not being outside."
The bad news? It'll be this hot all weekend.
