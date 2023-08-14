How food trucks, school districts, and the City of Atlanta are staying cool in this heat

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday night.

ATLANTA — An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday night. The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun if possible.

So many groups are making modifications to be able to handle the heat, including Cuban food establishment, Cubanos ATL.

Employees Gracie Wren and Tyler Curci work in their tiny house location in Sandy Springs.

"We're very lucky to have this [A/C] in-unit," Wren said. "This thing is life changing. We have a fan right there that we'd put on but it would circulate more hot air, but it helped."

Now they have two A/C units and a fan helping them keep cool during these hot months.

"Before this A/C, it was death... the heat radiates," Curci said. "Borderline sweating. Especially if you're right by the grill, you got the grill radiating heat and this lamp produces a lot of heat so it was really hot."

The City of Atlanta also opened a cooling station at the Selena Butler Facility at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Drive in Southeast Atlanta.

Greg Clay with the Mayor's Office of Constituent Services said this year has already topped the amount of people of all ages they've seen walking into cooling centers.

"Over our activation, we’ve seen just shy of 15 days over 600 people and so that is a lot of constituents based on previous years and previous activations," he said.

School districts also made changes Monday.

Clayton County Schools suspended all physical education and outdoor activities.

Atlanta Public Schools said it moved its outdoor activities inside. In a statement, the school district told 11Alive:

"To maintain our students' safety and well-being, all outdoor activities will be relocated inside today. This will include recess, band, all sporting activities, and practices. We will continue monitoring conditions to determine if any additional schedule adjustments are necessary as the week progresses."

Meanwhile, the Cherokee County School District limited the amount of time students spent waiting on buses before they were dismissed.

Henry County School Students were only allowed outside for recess for no more than an hour and were required to take a water breaks every 15 minutes.

In a statement, the school district said:

"HCS is currently providing the following recess guidelines, which align with the district’s athletic heat protocols for a wet bulb reading between 90 and 92 [degrees]. If the wet bulb reading rises above 92, outside activities will be prohibited."

11Alive reached out to hospital systems to see if there have been any heat-related admissions, but so far, Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System have said they have not yet seen an increase in visits or admissions related to heat.

