Young Dro's anti-gun violence initiative debuts in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Hip-hop artist Young Dro is launching an anti-gun violence initiative aimed at helping Atlanta's youth. The rapper sat down with 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi to talk in-depth about a timely community program that he’s launching called “It Still Takes A Village.”

Young Dro, who grew up in Atlanta's westside, discussed why he wants to bring the initiative to the city's youth.

“I was a victim of gun violence and the time that we spend doing nothing, we conjure up things that are unnecessary," said Young Dro. "I feel like I could be a voice to actually curve that by being a hip-hop rapper that they’re familiar with."

He also said the trend of violence involving the youth is not just in Atlanta. Young Dro said its a nationwide issue. To combat the issue head-on, he took a creative approach to discussing youth violence.

Young Dro created a tour that starts in Atlanta and takes the conversation into many cities including Memphis, New Orleans, Chicago and Los Angeles.

“It stems from [the concept] it takes a village. It still takes a village. And I know this young generation, they don’t really live by that," said Young Dro. "And I feel like it’s very necessary for what’s going on today."

His non-violence initiative has now attracted collaboration from the City of South Fulton’s Mayor khalid kamau. With more attention on the issue of youth gun violence, Young Dro hopes to continue his efforts to spark conversations around finding solutions.

"Guns down is not lame. We’re gonna meet the kids where they are. We’re gonna give them a voice," said Young Dro. "And the OG’s are gonna sit back and listen."