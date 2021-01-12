Here are 2021's best holiday lights in Atlanta

Here is a look at some places to visit to see Atlanta's biggest holiday displays.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's holiday lights and decorations are shining just as bright and beautiful in 2021. Here is a look at some of your best options to visit around Atlanta to see holiday cheer on full display.

ATL Holiday Lights is taking place inside Atlantic Station. The drive-through display ends Jan. 2.

Arctic Adventure, as part of the World of Illumination event, features a massive 32-foot-tall snowman and much more. The event continues through Jan. 2 from the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Celebration at the Station is being hosted at the Atlantic Station and will end Jan. 2. The free vent features holiday lighting, snow shows and more.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights returned to the Atlanta Botanical Garden Nov. 13 and will continue through Jan. 15. The garden will feature fan-favorites and new twists alike this year.

Holiday Lights of Hope is a celebration benefiting the Anna Crawford Children’s Center. Taking place at Hobgood Park in Woodstock, the event begins Dec. 2 and ends Dec. 23. Everyone 14-years-old and under will get in for free.

Holiday Lights is returning to Dunwoody's Brook Run Park, featuring 75,000 lights. The walk-thru display will begin Dec. 1 and end Dec. 27.

Holiday Road Atlanta is an immersive walking trail, featuring food trucks and a holiday bar. The event, featured at the Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, ends Jan. 2.

Illuminights at the Zoo, a Chinese Lantern festival, is being hosted by Zoo Atlanta and will continue through Jan. 16.

Lights of Life is open every day through Dec. 31 at Life University in Marietta.

Margaritaville's Lakeside Lights Spectacular is taking place in Buford and will continue through Feb. 27, featuring Santa's Tiki Bar and other Margaritaville takes on the holiday.

Rockin' Christmas at Six Flags White Water in Marietta. As part of the World of Illumination festive show, this drive-thru nighttime light show is musically synchronized to classic holiday tunes. The event takes place Nov. 12 to Jan. 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.