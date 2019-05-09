ATLANTA — Authorities say a dog didn't make it out alive after a fire engulfed a northwest Atlanta home. A cat is still missing.

Sgt. Cortez Stafford with Atlanta Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out at a home in the 3200 block of Rockingham Place.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming through the roof. Video shows the dramatic flames spilling from the facade of the home.

There were no reports of people injured in the fire.

No other information on the cause of the fire was available.

MORE HEADLINES

Hurricane Dorian right now | Latest updates on the deadly storm

Georgia State offering free tickets to home opener for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Mother identified, charged for abandoning baby on doorstep in west Atlanta

Meet Willow. She's one of ten Savannah newborns transported to an Atlanta hospital ahead of Dorian.