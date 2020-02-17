ATLANTA — Five people escaped a Vine City house fire Monday morning, but lost the home that had been in their family for generations.

Atlanta Fire officials said the home, on Sunset Avenue, was heavily damaged and appeared to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

A girl who escaped the home, 11-year-old Isabella Foster, told reporters she, her grandmother, her father and her brother and sister had been in the home when the fire broke out.

She said she was asleep while her dad and sister were up, when the father suddenly came in to tell them there was a fire.

Isabella said she was shaken by the fire.

"It's sad because I love this house, I love it," she said. "My family grew up in this house, we had all types of documents, we had a play room and all that stuff but it's all gone."

She added the home had been in her family since her great-great-grandmother owned it.

"It's very devastating for this to happen to this house," she said. "Just to look at it now is just like, oh my gosh, I'm shaken."

Fire officials said the father had suffered minor smoke inhalation, but refused treatment at the scene. The family's dog also tried to run back into the house at one point after firefighters, but they were able to stop it.

"We're very happy that the homeowners and the family members of the house were able to get out," Sgt. Cortez Stafford of the Atlanta Fire Department said.

He said they were called to the fire just before 6 a.m., and when crews arrived the house had fire coming out of the roof and out of the rear. Stafford said they weren't yet sure where it started, with investigators still needing to go through the home.

"My grandmother she loves that house, she don't wanna leave the house at all," Isabella said. "What's on my mind right now is how are we gonna recover this... they said it might take years."

