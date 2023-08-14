Georgia woman arrested after over 100 animals rescued from hoarding situation

The Atlanta Humane Society assisted in removing the 98 cats and three dogs from the property and relocating them to shelters.

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — More than 100 animals were rescued from a hoarding situation in Walker County last week with help from the Atlanta Humane Society.

According to a post on the Walker County government page, Animal Services attempted to inspect a property on Aug. 9 but the owner refused to allow them on.

After obtaining a warrant, animal control officers and the Walker County Sheriff's Office were able to finally make it onto the property, where they found dogs chained to trees, animal feces inside the home, and "dozens of cats stacked in crates, including one that was deceased."

The owner is currently facing charges of aggravated animal cruelty and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to the county. However, the release notes that more charges could be pending.

