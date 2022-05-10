Atlanta improving infrastructure with $750M in projects, Mayor Dickens announces

The city's improvements will primarily help its transportation ventures, with $460 million of the funds directed towards those investments.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is soon getting a hefty overhaul to some of its vital infrastructure. Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday the city would allocate $750 million toward the Moving Atlanta Forward infrastructure program, a project that was approved by voters in May.

He laid out his plans to move the project forward with budgeting made up of $350 million in TSPLOST funds, while the other $400 million would come from two other bonds, Dickens' office said.

“We are ready to Move Atlanta Forward through these historic infrastructure investments,” Dickens said. “These game-changing investments in transportation, greenspaces and public safety will help us ensure that Atlanta is a city built for the future."

The city's improvements will primarily help its transportation ventures, with $460 million of the funds directed towards different associated avenues within those specifications.

Here's where some of the other funds will be allocated and how much will be spent on each, according to the mayor's office:

$72.8 million will be spent towards improving the city's recreational centers and pools throughout Atlanta

$64.6 million will be used for park improvements

$15 million is being set aside for the arts

$69.3 million will be administered to improving police and fire station facilities

$15 million will be spent on the 911 call center

$8 million is being allocated to the Center for Diversion and Services

“Atlanta voters have placed their trust in the city to deliver, and we are committed to doing so in a timely, transparent and high-quality manner,” Dickens added.