Man, woman shot at album release party at tattoo parlor near Grant Park, police say

ATLANTA — A man and a woman were shot late Wednesday night outside an album release party at a tattoo and piercing studio, police say.

It happened outside Atlanta Ink off Grant Street in the Grant Park neighborhood of Atlanta.

APD officers believe the two were sitting inside a car when at least one suspect in what appeared to be a stolen Kia, drove past them and began shooting into their car.

Police said the victims were alert and were able to speak with investigators. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

We do not know if they were targeted or just innocent bystanders.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.