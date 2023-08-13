Atlanta experiences intense weekend heat

Local residents share their tips and tricks.

ATLANTA — People were faced with dangerous heat in metro Atlanta Sunday as the heat index was forecasted to be as high as 106°.

Those who spend a lot of time outside naturally had no choice but to break a sweat.

"I'm actually used to the heat," Marcus Bell, a transit worker said. "I just make sure I drink water."

Bell keeps a small cooler nearby filled with ice and water to keep himself well-hydrated but says he’s seen his fair share of folks who aren’t prepared for high temps.

“They could be moving side to side or breathing hard or sweating profusely. You can just tell because they just look weak," he said. "But a lot of people are drinking in this heat. You can’t drink alcohol in this heat.”

It’s no secret that extreme temps can have very serious health consequences including heat stroke, dehydration and in some cases death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone should be careful when the forecast calls for high temperatures but children, seniors, outdoor workers and pregnant women are at a higher risk of getting sick.

Calera Jones spent this sultry Sunday waiting for a bus to take her back home to Montgomery, Alabama. She says she’s used to high temps and has taken some measures to keep herself from being overheated.

“First off, have sunscreen. That’s number one. Shades, water - those are two great factors. Try to stay out of the heat," she said.