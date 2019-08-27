ATLANTA — Atlanta is one of the best large cities in the country to buy a house right now, according to a survey.

Despite rising prices around the rapidly-gentrifying city, overall Atlanta remains a good market for home buyers, research by WalletHub found.

In a survey of 300 U.S. cities, Atlanta ranked inside the top-40 overall and was the 11th-best market among large cities – those with a population of 300,000 or more.

RELATED: Atlanta is rapidly gentrifying. Here's where.

Perhaps more encouragingly for buyers, Atlanta ranks a healthy 30th in the survey’s “Affordability & Economic Environment” index. The study measured things like home prices as a share of income, maintenance affordability and unemployment/underemployment rates in determining those rankings.

It also provided a “Real Estate Market” ranking, with Atlanta registering at 54th. That measurement took into account indicators like home value forecast, the average number of days until a house is sold and the buy vs. rent “breakeven horizon” (the time it would take for buying a home to become less expensive than renting it).

According to Zillow, the current median valuation for a home on the market in Atlanta is $256,500. The website’s “market temperature” index trends toward a cooler one, which is better for buyers.

“It’s a great time to buy in many markets, especially those in the South,” Red Cummings, an associate professor of finance and real estate at the University of South Alabama, said. “Interest rates are near or at all-time lows, prices for new homes continue to move higher as material and labor costs rise, and existing-home inventories are tight. All of these factors make existing homes quite attractive.”

At 11th out of 64 large cities, Atlanta ranked just behind Raleigh, NC, and Seattle. A pair of Texas cities - Austin and Fort Worth - took the top two spots.

MORE REAL ESTATE HEADLINES

Apartments for rent in Atlanta: What will $900 get you?

Renting in Atlanta: What will $1,900 get you?

Home price growth is slowing, but here’s where real estate is still hot