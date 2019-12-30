ATLANTA — The Atlanta Jewish community came together in solidarity on the last day of Hanukkah, Sunday, less than a day after a violent attack in a Jewish community elsewhere in the country.

"If you look at this last week alone, which is the festival of Hanukkah, this sacred, beautiful time for the Jewish people we've seen an anti-Semitic attack almost every single day," Peter Berg, a senior rabbi of The Temple in Atlanta said.

The latest took place Saturday night in the state of New York where a brutal attack at a rabbi's home. Five people were stabbed. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called it an act of domestic terrorism.

"They're trying to inflict fear, they're motivated by hate, they are doing mass attacks, these are terrorists," he said during a press conference.

Fear is all too common among many in the Jewish community, according to Berg.

"How difficult it is at this time to celebrate in public knowing that there are so many people out there who just hate the Jewish people," the rabbi said.

Yet on Sunday night, difficulty proved to be no obstacle to this community who chose light over darkness when lighting the menorah in Toco Hills.

"People should have a right to practice their religion any way they want in peace and without the fear of being injured," said a man who helped organize the event. "If we hide our Judaism, then the bad guys win."