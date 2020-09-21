Atlanta Jewish community, mourners honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg during Rosh Hashanah

Outside the Georgia Supreme Court, crowds remembered Ginsburg for her pursuit of justice - and said they believe it's a call to action.

ATLANTA — About 150 people gathered outside the Supreme Court of Georgia in Atlanta on Sunday night to pay homage to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

As only the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, Ginsburg was known as a champion for equal rights. And among those mourning her loss in on Sunday, many said they want her death to be a call to action.

A blow of the shofar -- a horn -- part of the Jewish tradition during Rosh Hashanah was used to pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“A big part of Judaism is justice and searching for justice and fighting for justice,” Amy Weaver, the organizer of the night’s events, said. “It’s actually part of our faith. So, Ruth was not only an amazing person, but she was a Jew who lived her life exactly as she should.”

Many people point to Ginsburg’s passing on the holiest of Jewish holidays as a sign that they should keep fighting for things she believed in.

“This is really the beginning of a revolution for social justice in this country,” Mindy Boggs, president of Greater Atlanta Democratic Women, said.

Though the crowd wanted to honor the late justice, they also called out back and forth between Republicans and Democrats. President Trump has already said wants to nominate a woman to replace Ginsberg and he wants to do it sooner rather than later.

“We said that, if for any reason we have a vacancy on the United States Supreme Court, we will fill that vacancy,” he said.

But Democrats like presidential candidate Joe Biden said it’s better to wait until after the election.

“To jam this nomination through the Senate is just an exercise in raw political power,” he said.

Twenty-nine presidents nominated a Supreme Court justice during an election year. But Democrats and people who stood in front of the State Supreme Court on Sunday said politicians should look no further than Ginsburg’s last wishes

“She said her reverent wish was that she not be replaced until a new president was in office,” Weaver said.

With her vacant seat now a battle between political parties, the crowd said they’re inspired more than ever to vote and make a change.