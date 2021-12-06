Hundreds of new jobs to open in Atlanta following Gov. Kemp announcement

A semiconductor manufacturer will usher in hundreds of new jobs for Atlanta workers, Gov. Kemp announced.

ATLANTA — Micron Technology, Inc., a manufacturer of semiconductors, is bringing hundreds of jobs to Atlanta. The company will open a design center in Midtown Atlanta next year, Governor Brian Kemp announced in a press release. The center will feature research and development operations, offices and a data center.

“With the obstacles manufacturers and tech companies across the world are facing, we are glad to see Micron Technology move into the number one state for business where they will have everything they need to succeed and contribute to our thriving economy,” Gov. Kemp said. “I look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates in Atlanta and to seeing the innovative solutions that will come from this brand new, world-class technology center.”

While Micron Technology is based in Boise, Idaho, the Fortune 500 company's design center will act as a component in the business's global technology and product development infrastructure. The new center is set to introduce a whopping 500 new jobs to the Atlanta area.

“Atlanta has become an emerging hub for high-tech, characterized by a rich culture and university ecosystem,” Scott DeBoer, Executive Vice President of Technology and Products at Micron, said. “Establishing a memory design center in Atlanta enables us to partner closely with world-class universities on leading-edge technology development, and expand our talent pool with people who can bring different ideas, backgrounds, and experiences to our R&D and innovation efforts.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms welcomed the company with a statement, calling Micron Technology "world class." The 93,000-square-foot site is expected to open its doors in January 2022.

“Technology companies are drawn to our city for its diverse and fast-growing pool of tech talent,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. “With the addition of Micron Technology’s engineering center in Atlanta, we gain another world-class company within our thriving technology sector and a valuable partner in our efforts to create good-paying jobs.”

Micron Technology plans to offer jobs in a number of fields once the design center is complete:

Computer hardware

Memory research and development

Storage research and development

Electrical engineering

Electronic engineering

Modeling development

Simulation development

Business support