Students evacuated amid heavy smoke at the Lovett School in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An Atlanta school has been evacuated Monday morning following heavy smoke.
Atlanta Fire Rescue evacuated the Lovett School around 9:30 a.m. after a kitchen fire. All children were evacuated from the building, according to fire crews.
The fire caused heavy smoke around the building, prompting firefighters to rush to the school, AFR said.
Firefighters have extinguished the fire in the kitchen of the school and are still at the building.
AFR has not said if anyone was hurt.
