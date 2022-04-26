APD: Man found dead, shot multiple times near Cheshire Bridge Road

Officers are looking into the incident near Cheshire Bridge Road and Lenox Rd.

ATLANTA, Ill. — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds under a bridge Monday.

Authorities said shortly after 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a "person down" call in the area of Cheshire Bridge Road and Lenox Road.

Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said the man had been shot multiple times.

"We are still in the early stages of our investigation. We've recovered some ballistic evidence here on scene," Lt. Woolfolk said. "The game plan at this point is to get back out here in the morning to try to conduct a strong canvas with our field investigations team assigned to our field operations division. And to work with our homeless outreach program."

Lt. Woolfolk said officers in the area are familiar with the man.

"Right now, it does appear that we're within about a week's time as to when this incident might've occurred. We will work closely with the medical examiner's office to try to get a more precise timeframe as to when that individual sustained the gunshot wounds," Lt. Woolfolk said.