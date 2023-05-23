Atlanta healthcare provider indicted after allegedly profiting from fake Medicaid claims, AG says

He allegedly submitted the claims for fake services he didn't provide under his company to get a reimbursement payment from the government program in 2018.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta healthcare provider has been indicted on 26 counts of Medicaid fraud and three counts of felony forgery after he allegedly submitted fraudulent claims, according Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office.

The 55-year-old man was indicted last Monday after the Attorney General's Office Medicaid Fraud Division presented evidence to a Fulton County Grand Jury.

“We are working each day to protect taxpayer dollars by putting a stop to Medicaid fraud in our state,” Attorney General Carr said.

He allegedly submitted the claims for fake services he didn't provide under his company to get a reimbursement payment from the government program in 2018.

He was a licensed healthcare provider in Georgia, according a court document.

Court documents also show that the 55-year-old also forged a few documents in 2020, the indictment stated.

“Ensuring the integrity of providers and services is a key part of our efforts. Georgia’s Medicaid program is meant to care for our most vulnerable, and we will not tolerate those who would abuse this public trust,” Carr added.

The indictment comes after Georgia received it's own Medicaid fraud division which receives majority of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health.

If convicted, the man could pay up to a fine of three times what the government program lost and $11,000 for each fraudulent claim, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.