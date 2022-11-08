Guilty verdict for Atlanta man who led $12 million stolen identity tax fraud scheme

The 48-year-old was found guilty of 29 counts of fraud-related offenses in a stolen identity tax refund fraud scheme, wire fraud and more.

ATLANTA — A federal jury has found 48-year-old Thomas Addaquay guilty for filing $12 million in false federal income tax returns, according to the Department of Justice.

Federal documents from the U.S. attorney's office states Addaquay fraudulently obtained the names, social security numbers and birthdates of taxpayers filing the false returns from 2011 to 2016.

The Internal Revenue Service issued thousands of tax refund checks for these false claims, according to reports.

The Atlanta man would then cash the checks in the names of stolen identities and wire more than $12 million into business bank accounts under his name, the attorney's office said.

Addaquay was accused of 29 counts of fraud-related offenses in a stolen identity tax refund fraud scheme, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and money laundering.

The IRS Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the case.

The department said sentencing for Addaquay will happen on January 2023.