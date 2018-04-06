An Atlanta man is thanking two strangers who risked their lives to save him from the rough seas on the Florida Gulf Coast.

On Friday, Atlanta chiropractor Dr. Patrick Sallarulo was on vacation with his wife in Seacrest, Florida, on the Gulf Coast when he was standing alone on a sandbar in waist deep water.

“I mean, I figured okay, I’m on a sandbar, I’ll be safe, you know, it’s only waist deep, you know, but it happened just like that,” Sallarulo said.

He said the bottom just dropped out and a rip current sucked him out to sea.

His collarbone, which broke, couldn’t keep his head above water. Sallarulo said a prayer and thought only of his wife and two grown daughters.

“I started to say I don’t think I’m gonna make it,” he said.

Just then, two men he’d never met appeared out of nowhere.

“Suddenly I heard two guys, calling to me, say, stay calm, we’re on our way out.”

Dr. Sallarulo is grateful to his rescuers, Tom Slattery and Kevin LaGraize, of New Orleans. But he said he is embarrassed for nearly losing his life and for putting their lives at risk.

Because it was a red flag day at the beach, lifeguards were warning people to stay out of the water because of the life-threatening rip currents.

The South Walton Fire District, in Walton County, Florida tries to convince people to heed the red flags.

Just last week alone, the South Walton Fire District performed 226 public assists, rescuing swimmers in trouble. Twenty-two of those assists were EMS dispatched water rescues as the people were at risk of drowning.

Out of all the rescues, last week and all year long, 75 to 80 percent of them are people having to be rescued from rip currents. Lifeguards can spot rip currents which are a flow of water moving so fast, out and away from shore, it cuts through the breakers.

Swimmers are supposed to be able to swim out of the rip currents by swimming parallel to the shore but in Sallarulo’s case, his collarbone broken from the rip current, he couldn’t even tread water.

His grown daughter, he said, lectured him because he should have heeded the warnings which was what he taught them.

“I haven’t been the same, since. I’ll tell you that and I pray that no one ever experiences that because it’s the most frightening thing that you feel so helpless,” he said. “They risked their lives for me and I’ll never forget it.”

Sallarulo said to all the families planning a beach trip this summer, a red flag day means it’s a pool day, no argument, no discussion. He’s telling his story now, to try to save someone else.

