ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is addressing the controversy surrounding an airplane ticket purchased with a city credit card on behalf of her husband.

On Thursday, the mayor took questions and addressed the city council about the expense. She said she did not authorize the payment and as soon as she realized the mistake, paid for reimbursement.

"I want it to be very clear, I did not ask or authorize anyone to purchase a ticket on behalf of my husband at the city's expense," Bottoms said during a city council budget meeting.

Earlier this year, Bottoms and members of the operations team took a trip to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl handoff. They explored some of the procedures that will take place for next year when Atlanta hosts Super Bowl LIII. Her husband, Derek, accompanied her.

After they returned from the trip, Bottoms said she reviewed credit card statements and realized her husband's ticket was not listed on her personal credit card statements. She said as soon as she became aware, she reimbursed the city.

"The reimbursement was made not in response to an open records request. The reimbursement was made because I knew it should have not been done on the city credit card," she assured.

Mayor Bottoms also addressed discrepancies concerning the amount of the bill.

She said she was given a receipt that was two pages long. The total on the first page showed about $1432. However, the second page listed the taxes for about $132. When she paid the reimbursement, the taxes were not included. Bottoms said she would pay back the $132 that was overlooked Thursday.

She also noted the amount listed on the receipt she received didn't match the payment on the credit card statement because of credits the airline is issuing.

"Obviously it is of concern," she said. "This is not to make an excuse, but I want it to be very clear that in light of all that we are dealing with and all that we are trying to overcome, the last thing that I would ever intentionally do is create additional issues."

Bottoms and the council agreed that the city should have better procedures in place related to credit card practices. They plan on taking actions to help prevent these types of incidents in the future.

Bottoms also mentioned she is unsure of how the incident happened, but she has been working to find out.

