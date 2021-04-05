Live now | Atlanta mayor, interim police chief address growing crime concerns across the city

The mayor will be joined by Atlanta Police Department Interim Chief Rodney Bryant.

ATLANTA — After a weekend filled with gun violence across the city, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held a press conference addressing public safety on Tuesday.

She was joined by Atlanta Police Department Interim Chief Rodney Bryant at the Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters on Peachtree Street in southwest Atlanta at 10 a.m.

At least 12 people were injured and two were killed in different shooting incidents across the city during the weekend -- a 15-year-old teenager lost her life during the violence.

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, who is facing off against Bottoms in the mayoral race, said the recent weekend of violence underscores a citywide crisis.

According to APD records, as of April 24, there have been 208 shootings in Atlanta so far this year which is more than 51 percent from the same time frame last year.

The records also show a total of 157 people were killed across the city in 2020. Atlanta Police have investigated 37 more homicides since then as murders continue to surge by about 60% percent.

In a statement, the police department said safety is its top priority and it urges people not to resort to gun violence to settle disagreements. It read in part:

“These incidents involve people making choices in the spur of the moment. It is impossible to police every citizen’s negative encounter in real-time. We realize no matter the reason, the impact on our city is the same.”