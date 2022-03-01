Atlanta mayor announces appointments to his executive team

President and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity Lisa Gordon will join Andre Dickens' administration as Chief Operating Officer.

ATLANTA — Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens announced several appointments to his executive team Monday.

In a release, Dickens said that President and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity Lisa Gordon will join his administration as Chief Operating Officer.

“Lisa has deep experience in municipal government leadership,” Mayor Dickens said. “As a former cabinet officer and policy advisor in the Franklin administration, she brings strong knowledge of Atlanta and city government to this important role. We are excited to have her on the team.”

Under Gordon's leadership, the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity has launched a $25 million development of Browns Mill Village in southeast Atlanta that features 150 affordable houses and townhomes, according to a release from the mayor's office.

The release also states Gordon was the architect of the City of Atlanta's first five-year financial plan, which led the government out of an $80 million deficit. Gordon is also recognized on 11Alive's partner, the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 Power 100 Most Influential Atlantans list. Gordon has also helped create the Beltline's 10-year strategic plan and served as city manager for the City of East Point.

Jon Keen, who was appointed and confirmed COO in 2020 will stay with the City of Atlanta short-term to help with the transition.

“We are thankful for the strong leadership and dedication Jon has given to the City of Atlanta as COO. He has a wealth of knowledge, and we are grateful that he will be supporting Lisa with her transition into the role,” Mayor Dickens added.

Gordon's first day is set for Monday, Feb. 7. She will also be appointed and confirmed that day.

Dickens has also appointed Courtney English to be his Senior Advisor. English served as former Atlanta Public Schools Board Chair and worked with the housing non-profit Star-C.

Austin Wagner has been appointed to Deputy Chief of Staff. Wagner worked as a legislative strategist for minority leadership in the Georgia House of Representatives. He also served as a city council member in Smyrna and as Communications Director for Dickens' campaign.

Additionally, Theo Pace will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff starting Monday, Jan. 31. Pace is currently the Director of City Council Staff. Prior to this, he was a legislative and research and policy analyst for the City of Atlanta.