Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens opens up about economic goals, wins for the city

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is opening up about his economic agenda and wins for the city.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden tapped Dickens and others around the country to serve on his 2024 campaign advisory board. The two leaders are in sync with their economic goals.

In an interview with 11Alive Thursday, the mayor said policies like Biden's American Rescue Plan Act and the bipartisan Infrastructure Act have made big impacts in Atlanta.

“We are taking money that we are getting from the federal government, the ARPA funds as well as the money from the Infrastructure Act to be able to put those resources directly into affordable housing,” said Dickens.

Affordable housing is also a major piece in Biden's economic plans and in Dicken's economic agenda. The median rent in Atlanta is just over $1,500 a month -- 10.3% higher than the national average, according to the Apartment List.

"One of the big pillars here is to build 20,000 units of affordable housing and we are well on our way. We've got about 2,500 units already built in the first 20 months of my administration," he said.

Investment in Atlanta's young people with the city's Year of the Youth initiative and push for work programs echoes the president's push for equity.

"We do resemble the same economic goals to make sure equity and opportunity is spread out throughout the region," the mayor said as he referenced the president.

He said his $750 million Moving Atlanta Forward plan to improve roads, parks and other infrastructure is among his top economic accomplishments so far.

"That was a huge win where the voters came together and said 'yes, let's make this infrastructure package go' and that resembles the Inflation Reduction Act and the American infrastructure plan that we have," he said.