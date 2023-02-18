'A true native son of Georgia' | Atlanta mayor reacts to President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care

Dickens said he thinks Carter has an awesome story of success growing up in rural Plains, Ga., and moving into the White House as President of the United States.

ATLANTA — Local leaders in Atlanta are reacting to former President Jimmy Carter going into hospice care on Saturday. 11Alive's Dawn White spoke one-on-one with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens about Carter's legacy and contributions to Georgia.

“We want to bid him grace and peace through this difficult time as he's in hospice and we love on him live on the Carter family and all that they have done for humanity across the globe," Dickens said.

Carter is on the minds of many city and state leaders, who feel he represents southern hospitality.

“He's our president. He's from Georgia," Dickens said. "He’s a southern president, one that always kept the people first kept God in his heart.”

Dickens said what Carter did after his presidency is just as important. He and his wife Rosalynn founded the Carter Center in 1982 to create awareness for peace and diplomacy.

“He was president for four years, but for 40 years after that, he continued to serve people across the globe," Dickens said. "What he means to us is humanity is serve when you do good work for people.”

Henry Lewis' brother is the late Congressman and Civil Rights Activist John Lewis.

“I know him. I met him. He was a very good friend of my brothers," Lewis said. “He was a wonderful person. I thought a lot of him as a president, and I thought a whole lot of the person. He did a lot for the for the country, even as a president and even after his presidency, so my family is very sad to hear of his condition right now."

Dickens echoed the sentiment of so many around the country right now -- prayers and support for Carter and his entire family.

“We as an Atlanta family, as a Georgia family and a United States family, we are praying with the Carter family. He is a true native son of Georgia, an American treasure," Dickens said.

Carter appointed John Lewis as the head of ACTION, the federal volunteer action agency, in 1977.

Lewis said he'll never forget meeting Carter in the White House and the president's gentle and laid-back demeanor.