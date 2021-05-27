Atlanta mayor announces proposed allocation for American Rescue Plan recovery funds

According to a release, Mayor Bottoms has requested $5 million to be allocated to community-based violence intervention programs.

ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the proposed allocation Thursday of nearly $171 million in the American Rescue Plan Local Fiscal Recovery Funds in the metro Atlanta area.

“The City’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funds will be used to address our most pressing needs, including significant investments in public safety and rental assistance for our residents,” Mayor Bottoms said. “Thank you to the Biden Administration for prioritizing the needs of communities across America.”

According to a release from the City of Atlanta, Mayor Bottoms has requested $5 million to be allocated to community-based violence intervention programs and $2.5 million to support the purchase of more cameras and license plate readers.

Additionally, the release stated that the overall goals of the city are to focus on central city services, continued responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and investing in the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration is in the process of finalizing the American Rescue Plan allocations and is working with Atlanta City Council for approval, the release stated.