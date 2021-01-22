Atlanta mayor appoints Morehouse grad as new fire chief

Smith has been part of the department for 24 years.

ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the appointment of the city's new fire chief on Thursday.

Roderick Smith is now head of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. Chief Randall B. Slaughter is set to retire.

Smith has been part of the department for 24 years. Most recently, he served as the Deputy Chief of Technical Services.

Smith, according to the city, holds experience and is well trained across the fire service spectrum including, "structural and aircraft rescue and firefighting, technical rescue, hazardous materials, administration and personnel management, public education and relations, research and development, strategic planning, Emergency Medical Service, executive development and Homeland Security," a release noted.

Smith received his undergraduate degree from Morehouse College, his Master's Degree from Columbus State University, and matriculated through the Atlanta Public Schools system.

"We look forward to working with Chief Smith in partnership and continuing to directly support the 1,100 women and men of the AFRD with community fundraising," AFRF Executive Director Shirley Anne Smith said.

Meanwhile, Shirley Anne Smith wrote that outgoing chief Slaughter will be remembered for his "many remarkable achievements."