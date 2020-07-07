Mayor Bottoms extends moratorium on evictions in Atlanta

The moratorium was extended through Aug. 31.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday extended a moratorium on evictions in the city during the coronavirus pandemic through Aug. 31.

The original order instructed a number of housing and development organizations "not to permit the issuance of notices of termination or initiate evictions for non-payment of rent, and not to permit the imposition of late fees or other charges due to late or non-payment of rent during teh term of this order."

The city housing and development groups that fall under the mayor's order include the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County / City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant impact to the economic stability of many Atlanta families," a release by the mayor's office said. "Preventing these evictions is critical in providing housing stability and general wellness for these families."