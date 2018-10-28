ATLANTA -- A community is mourning after an attack at a Pittsburgh, Penn. synagogue Saturday.

Officials said 11 people were killed. The 20-minute attack at Tree of Life Congregation in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood left six others wounded, including four police officers who dashed to the scene, authorities said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called it "another senseless mass shooting perpetrated in the hame of hate."

The City of Atlanta tweeted her statement Saturday afternoon.

"We stand with the people of Pittsburgh and with our Jewish brothers and sisters throughout our nation, and denounce hatred and anti-Semitism, in all forms," the statement reads.

After the shooting happened in Pittsburgh, synagogues in metro Atlanta stepped up security as a precaution.

The Atlanta Police Department is aware of the incident that occurred in Pittsburgh," said Atlanta Police Officer Stephanie Brown in an email to 11Alive News. "Zone 5 officers are providing additional patrols at Atlanta Synagogues. At this time we have not received or been made aware of any threats."

