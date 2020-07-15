Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces plan to help families, businesses get through pandemic

'The impact of this pandemic has only heightened the sense of urgency to build a resilient and equitable foundation for the Atlanta community.'

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a new plan that has a goal of making sure residents and local businesses have the tools needed to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

City leaders said the groundwork for Atlanta: Economic Mobility, Recovery and Resiliency Plan started over a year ago, but the pandemic further highlighted some of the challenges communities may face in a worst-case scenario.

“There was an existing need to expand access to opportunity for Atlanta families and minority-owned small businesses prior to COVID-19,” said Bottoms.

“The impact of this pandemic has only heightened the sense of urgency to build a resilient and equitable foundation for the Atlanta community, that will allow us to emerge from this crisis stronger than ever," she added in a news release.

The plan is the culmination of qualitative and quantitative data collection led by a group of consultants.The objectives focus on job creation, access to employment, expanding small business programs, neighborhood investment, and affordable housing.

The plan was a collaborative effort between Invest Atlanta, the Atlanta City Council, and the Steering Committee. City leaders also said they worked with councilmembers over the course of four sessions to ensure an open and transparent process, with members of the community also playing a role in the plan's development.

