Atlanta mayor issues indoor mask mandate

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order Wednesday evening requiring masks to be worn in all public places while indoors.

According to a release from the mayor's office, the mandate requires a face mask or cloth covering over a person's nose and mouth while indoors at a public place, including private businesses and establishments in the City of Atlanta.

The mayor's office said the executive order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the impact of the Delta variant and the new CDC guidance.

“Public health experts overwhelmingly agree, and data has proved, that wearing a face covering helps slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Mayor Bottoms said. “As COVID-19 rates increase, we must remain vigilant, wear a mask, follow CDC guidelines and other measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

New information about the Delta variant having the ability to spread among vaccinated people, caused the CDC to make the new recommendations on Tuesday.

The CDC recommends even people who are fully vaccinated should wear masks indoors if community transmission is surging.

Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp also announced earlier Wednesday that Georgia will not lockdown and he will not be issuing a statewide mask mandate.

The CDC's website features a color-coded interactive map that shows different levels of community COVID-19 transmission. In the color-coded map, orange reflects substantial community transmission and red indicates high transmission.

The map shows many Georgia counties in the orange and red.

Here is a look at a few metro Atlanta counties. The CDC indicates the data depicted in the map is from the time period of Monday, July 19 through Sunday, July 25.