Atlanta Mayor to hold press briefing, take questions from media

ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a similar event held on Oct. 1.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will hold a press briefing and take questions from the media on Wednesday morning.

The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. and will be available to watch on 11Alive.com, the 11Alive News app and the 11Alive YouTube channel.

She will be joined by interim Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant. The event is being described as a "Public Safety Meeting."