Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms named one of Glamour’s Women of the Year

ATLANTA — Glamour Magazine released its annual Women of the Year list, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is on the list!

Bottoms teased the photoshoot for the issue in an Instagram post, Tuesday afternoon.

“Thank you to @glamourmag and @Tayari for capturing the beauty of our beloved city. It truly is an honor to be named #GlamourWOTY alongside the Guardians of Elmhurst, Sherrilyn Ifill, @iamreginaking and @DoloresHuerta,” Bottoms wrote.

For the feature, writer Tayjari Jones detailed the obstacles that Bottoms has encountered during this year, including battling COVID-19.

Bottoms joins Regina King, Dolores Huerta, Sherrilyn Ifill for the magazine’s 30th anniversary for Women of the Year.

“For three decades, Glamour has recognized the most influential and accomplished women on the planet. Our Women of the Year awards celebrate trailblazers and power brokers and Nobel Peace Prize winners,” editor-in-chief Samantha Barry said in a statement.

“The 2020 class of honorees is no exception: frontline hospital workers, a civil rights lawyer, a headstrong politician, a labor rights icon, and a superstar actress bringing untold stories to the screen. But among all that star power, it was also important to us this year to shine a light on our remarkable audience. To live through this moment is to demonstrate Herculean resolve, resilience, and power. We all deserve an award for getting through it, tears, breakdowns, and all. And so this year belongs to each and every one of you—our women of the year,” Barry added.

Bottoms will get the star treatment when this year’s honorees are celebrated on Monday, Oct, 19 at 7 p.m. in a digital film special airing on YouTube and Twitter.