Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking another term as Atlanta mayor, sources say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms doesn't plan on seeking reelection, sources confirmed to 11Alive.

The news comes as a shock to many. Back in Jan. 2020, a spokesperson said she would run again for a second term. However, as of Thursday night, that has changed, according to sources. She is expected to complete the remainder of her term.

Bottoms assumed office in January 2018, after defeating Mary Norwood by a margin of a little over 800 votes.

And in 2020, Atlanta was put in the national spotlight after the police killing of Rayshard Brooks in the summer. Protests sparked around the city as people demanded for justice in the case. Authorities said Brooks, a Black man, was shot and killed by a white officer on the police force, Garrett Rolfe. He was fired, but reinstated by the Atlanta Civil Service Board.

The mayor has scheduled a news conference for Friday at 10 a.m. However, her staff didn't mention what announcement would be made.