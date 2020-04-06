Atlanta mayor to appear on Ellen today

Bottoms explained to Ellen that everything she does professionally is through the lens of being a mother.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been no stranger to national television in the past few months. Today, she will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at 4 p.m. on 11Alive.

Bottoms explained to Ellen that everything she does professionally is through the lens of being a mother, and talked about the anxiety and disruption her four kids have been dealing with amid the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests.

She also talked with Ellen about her passionate speech that garnered national attention on Friday night during the height of the protests.

Recently, while addressing the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd protests, Ellen "pledged to be an ally fighting for change, to educate herself and her audience on the racial injustices black people face every day, and share her platform with black community leaders."

Mayor Bottoms tells Ellen about how she’s planning to create a framework with activists in Atlanta to work toward racial justice.

The Mayor also shares her thoughts on President Trump and how he is worsening already tense relations in America.