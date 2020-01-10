x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local News

Watch live | Atlanta Mayor holds press briefing

The mayor is addressing a range of topics.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is holding a live question-and-answer press briefing this morning.

The briefing began at 11:30, and the mayor began by addressing a range of topics including the city's COVID-19 response.

Mayor Bottoms said the city was not yet in a place where it could move to Phase 3 of her reopening plan, after she recently moved things forward to Phase 2.

Original story below

Although the exact topic has not yet been released, the mayor held a similar session in mid-September to address the morale in the Atlanta Police Department following a summer of protests and demonstrations - some of which led to confrontations, but later dissipated.

The press briefing is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., and 11Alive will stream the session both on 11Alive.com and on our YouTube channel.

Related Articles