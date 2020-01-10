Watch live | Atlanta Mayor holds press briefing

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is holding a live question-and-answer press briefing this morning.
The briefing began at 11:30, and the mayor began by addressing a range of topics including the city's COVID-19 response.
Mayor Bottoms said the city was not yet in a place where it could move to Phase 3 of her reopening plan, after she recently moved things forward to Phase 2.
Although the exact topic has not yet been released, the mayor held a similar session in mid-September to address the morale in the Atlanta Police Department following a summer of protests and demonstrations - some of which led to confrontations, but later dissipated.
The press briefing is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.