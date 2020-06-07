x
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19

The mayor tweeted the message out late Monday afternoon.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor posted the message to Twitter late Monday afternoon.

"COVID-19 has literally hit home," Bottoms said. "I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive."

The mayor has been a very visible presence in recent weeks, most recently on Sunday, holding a news conference following a violent weekend in Atlanta. 

During each of her appearances, Bottoms has been seen wearing a mask, only removing it to speak to cameras or to microphones. 

RELATED: Atlanta mayor: 'I am a realist, not an alarmist' as COVID-19 numbers rise at 'alarming number'

In early June, after protests related to the death of George Floyd began in Atlanta, Bottoms was among leaders with a vocal presence urging those participating in demonstrations to get tested.

Last week, Bottoms, citing increasing COVID-19 numbers, urged individuals to wear a mask to help protect against the virus.

According to multiple sources, Bottoms is one of a number of prominent black female political figures thought to be under consideration as a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. 

