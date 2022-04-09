Mayor signs order halting redevelopment of soon-to-be shuttered Atlanta Medical Center

Wellstar Health System announced last month they plan to close the 25-acre site by Nov. 1.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Monday announced that he signed an executive order that temporarily halts any redevelopment of the soon-to-be shuttered Atlanta Medical Center site.

Wellstar Health System announced last month it plans to close the 25-acre site by Nov. 1.

“The Atlanta Medical Center campus is a vital cornerstone of the Old Fourth Ward community,” Mayor Dickens said in a statement. “The City of Atlanta has an essential interest in ensuring that any reuse or redevelopment of this property is in line with the community’s needs and master plan. This moratorium will provide the City necessary time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure on the community and consider possible rezoning.”

According to the mayor's office, the order essentially directs the city to refuse any applications for "rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, special administrative permits, subdivisions, replatting or lot consolidations for 15 parcels of land that are part of the current Atlanta Medical Center footprint."

