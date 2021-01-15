Atlanta mayor nominated by Biden for a DNC leadership position

Keisha Lance Bottoms was nominated for Vice Chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection

ATLANTA — The nation's next president has nominated Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to be a part of the Democratic National Committee's leadership team.

In a news release sent out by the Biden-Harris Transition team, Bottoms' name was listed as the nominee for vice-chair of Civic Engagement and Voter Protection.

"I’m honored and humbled to be endorsed by @JoeBiden for Vice Chair of the @DNC," Bottoms tweeted Thursday evening. "I’m ready to build on our party’s progress to make a better future for all Americans."

"This group of individuals represent the very best of the Democratic Party,” President-elect Joe Biden said in the statement about the list of nominees. “Their stories and long histories of activism and work reflects our party’s values and the diversity that make us so strong. As our country faces multiple crises from systemic racism to the COVID-19 pandemic, working families in America need and deserve real leadership."

"We need to elect Democrats across our country and up and down the ballot. To do that is going to take tireless leadership, committed to strengthening Democratic infrastructure across our states," he added. "These leaders are battle-tested and ready for this immense task. I know they will get the job done.”

This is not the first time Biden has eyed Bottoms for a position. Last month, a spokesperson for Bottoms said she turned down an offer to be a part of Biden's cabinet. She was also once on a long list of potential vice presidential nominees.