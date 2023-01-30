Atlanta mayor launches 'Year of the Youth' initiative to keep children safe from crime

13-year-old Deshon Dubose was one of the latest victims of gun violence. Atlanta Police said he was an innocent bystander when he was shot and killed Jan. 21.

ADAMSVILLE, Georgia — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced he is launching a new initiative, aimed at making sure kids in the community have all the resources they need to succeed.

He's calling the project the Year of the Youth, and the city has pulled in a number of partners to help with it.

"We're going to be alright on how to fill 10,000 potholes," Mayor Dickens said. "We did that, we know how to do that. How to install 10,000 street lights? Made that goal, hit that, exceeded that. But raising a village, to raise a village? I can't just screw on a lightbulb at the streetlight to solve that. I can't just fill in a pothole. We're going to have to love on folks and love oughta look like something," he said.

Dickens added bringing that village together will help keep Atlanta's children safe.

He said by involving kids in after-school programs, internships, and nonprofits, they're less likely to be involved with or affected by gun violence.

"We got back from a U.S. Conference of Mayors and we're all trying to deal with gun violence, how to reduce it, how to make sure people learn how to settle their disputes without taking out a gun," Dickens added.

Deshon Dubose, 13, was one of the latest victims of gun violence in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said he was an innocent bystander when he was shot and killed near a skating rink in Adamsville Jan. 21.

Video from that night, released by APD, shows a group of kids fighting in the middle of the street and then running away after the shooting. At least one appears to be holding a weapon.

Deshon's cousin, T'Naya Hoover, said this should not have happened to him, or anyone.

"He loved supporting his friends, his family, helping the community, giving back. He was a cool guy, he was a gamer. Very funny, very smart. Everybody loved him. It hurt with that one. Nobody deserves it, but Deshon, he didn't deserve that," Hoover said.

Deshon's mother, Charlett, lost her only son but is trying to stay strong for his older sister.

“It’s too much killing. You all are killing us, your own kind. Put them down. Please. Please. You all are youngins. You all should not be doing this," she pleaded.

Deshon's family said he was quiet and kept to himself. He spent his time studying, playing video games or volunteering in the community.

“I would like for him to be remembered for his humbleness, for his caring for others and for his gentleness because he's known as being a gentle giant," Forrest Parker, Deshon's great uncle said.

Deshon just turned 13 in November and already stood six feet tall. His heart and goals were as big as his stature.

Dickens says he doesn't want families feeling this pain, and believes the "Year of the Youth" initiative can keep kids involved in the community in a positive way.

This is another initiative by Mayor Dickens to try to keep kids safe. We've seen him try to do this with Midnight Basketball games, too.