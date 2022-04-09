Atlanta mayor: Wellstar needs to answer how it will 'mitigate harm' of hospital closure

Local officials have spoken harshly about the surprise announcement by Wellstar, which will shutter one of the two Level 1 trauma centers in metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens issued a stern letter to Wellstar on Thursday, demanding "immediate answers" about "what you are doing to mitigate the harm" in the closure of Atlanta Medical Center.

It comes as Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts, the previous day, said officials had determined there was "no legal recourse" in the closing of the hospital.

In his letter, Mayor Dickens told Wellstar President & CEO Candice L. Saunders that the company "still has a responsibility to this community."

The letter demands that Wellstar outline how it might address three key issues with the closure:

How it "plans to transition care for current patients and those who are newly admitted between now and your planned closure date, to prevent any gaps in care."

How it "plans to support your medical staff and students, including transition plans to other Wellstar facilities or other healthcare providers."

And how it "must immediately engage with other healthcare providers and emergency first responders in the metro area to develop a new plan to ensure that those patients requiring emergency care will be able to receive it."

The letter notes the mayor met recently with Wellstar officials, a meeting that left Dickens with continuing "serious concerns about how your decision will impact access to healthcare for residents and visitors of Atlanta, as well as those of surrounding communities."

"During our meeting, I received your commitment that moving forward you will now engage the City of Atlanta as a primary partner as we work with all stakeholders to determine how best to meet these healthcare needs," the letter states. "I will hold you to that commitment."

Wellstar also recently announced they planned to close the emergency room at the AMC-South facility in East Point and transition it into an urgent care facility. Mayor Dickens referenced that closure in his letter.

"Following the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point, you continued urgent care and other healthcare services at that site," he wrote. "That sets a minimum standard of what we expect in Atlanta."

The mayor also noted in his letter that the Atlanta Police Department currently maintains a precinct at the hospital site, and Dickens said Wellstar must "immediately engage with the Atlanta Police Department to secure the future of this critical link in our public safety system."

The mayor vowed in the letter to "leave no stone unturned as I explore every option to safeguard access to vital healthcare services for members of our community."