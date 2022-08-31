Atlanta Medical Center to end operations in November, Wellstar says

In a news release, Wellstar said the decision came after "pursuing every opportunity for an alternative path forward."

ATLANTA — Wellstar Health System announced it plans to cease operations at Atlanta Medical Center in November.

In a news release, Wellstar said the decision came after "pursuing every opportunity for an alternative path forward."

The hospital, which Wellstar has operated since 2016, has faced some challenges, including $107 million in losses in the last year. The health system officials said they've battled decreasing revenue along with an increase in costs for staff and supplies; inflation and the pandemic has contributed to some of the strain.

“For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital’s future,” Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders said. “After an exhaustive search for a solution that would support the healthcare needs of the community, we are disappointed that a sustainable solution at AMC has not emerged.”

While they plan to end AMC hospital operations on Nov. 1 of this year, they plan to work with healthcare organizations to plan for a transition of care for its patients and staff. Services will wind down gradually as the date approaches.

Wellstar said they've let healthcare providers and government agencies know of this change as they are in search of partnerships and solutions.