Mayor intends to extend ban on Atlanta Medical Center redevelopment

​Mayor Dickens has said he wants to ensure any redevelopment of the facility is in line with community needs.

ATLANTA — The old Atlanta Medical Center will remain untouched for now, as the mayor plans to extend a ban on redevelopment at the facility.

The Mayor's Office confirmed Mayor Andre Dickens' plans for an additional six-month ban on any redevelopment of what was, at the time it closed last year, one of just two Level 1 trauma centers in metro Atlanta.

At least one piece of proposed legislation put forth by city lawmakers in August would turn the former hospital into a crisis support center.

The property is still owned by Wellstar, the health operator who closed the hospital in 2022.

11Alive reported on the impact a year later in August. Wellstar at that time issued a statement saying:

“We are committed to a thoughtful process to determine the best use for the future of these sites. We continue to talk with members of the community and evaluate potential solutions. We do not currently have plans for the sites and we are hopeful for a solution that benefits the community.“

In the wake of AMC's closing, much of the trauma and emergency medical burden for the community has shifted to Grady or other area hospitals that 11Alive reported were being stretched thin in June.

State and local leaders acted to infuse additional investment at Grady to offset some of the burden ahead of AMC's closing, but healthcare executives, lawmakers and residents have reported still feeling the strain.