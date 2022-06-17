Atlanta mental health nonprofit CHRIS 180 hosts job fair

The job fair will start from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and hiring managers will be conducting interviews for more than 50 positions across varying programs and departments.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based mental health nonprofit CHRIS 180 is hosting a job fair Friday, June 17 at the organization’s headquarters in DeKalb County.

The job fair will start from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and hiring managers will be conducting interviews for more than 50 positions across varying programs and departments.

Immediate openings include positions for program managers, therapists, social service workers, house parents, teachers and assistants.

The mental health nonprofit is also looking to fill roles for those who are bilingual to extend its reach to other communities.

According to the press release, some candidates will be hired on the spot, pending background checks.

Hiring bonuses are also offered for select positions.

“We are extremely excited to host this job fair and hire qualified individuals that believe in and support our mission to heal children, strengthen families and build community said Director of Human Resources Marcia Hill.

Benefits for full-time employees include PTO, medical, vision, dental and disability benefits.