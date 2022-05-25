Longtime Atlanta meteorologist Johnny Beckman dies

Johnny Beckman had a career in meteorology that spanned 40 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A beloved longtime Atlanta meteorologist has died. Johnny Beckman has passed away, his daughter shared on social media.

He graced hundreds of thousands of screens during his 40-year career in the local television industry, according to his LinkedIn page. He died on Sunday.

The metro Atlanta icon spent over 30 years in informing the community about the weather, spending years of his tenure at WSB-TV before becoming a meteorologist at 11Alive.

Known as "Johnny the Weatherman," Beckman was an Emmy award-winning meteorologist, with two awards merited for his severe weather predictions.

11Alive meteorologist Chris Holcomb worked with Beckman. Holcomb said Beckman was not only a friend and a co-worker, but also someone he looked up to.

"Johnny was an amazing guy. He was my weather legend. I grew up watching him on TV. Then when I got the opportunity to work here, and was hired here, I just couldn't believe that I was working with a guy that I watched," Holcomb said.

Holcomb learned from Beckman over the years, calling him an "amazing television personality" and knowledgeable meteorologist.

"I learned so much from him that you don't learn in school, that you learn from him day-to-day. Like what happens here in Atlanta with certain atmospheric conditions," Holcomb recalled.

Aside from being an Atlanta television icon, Holcomb said Beckman was an exceptional man.

"He didn't disappoint," Holcomb added. "He was not only the great TV person, a great meteorologist, but also he had so much compassion for people and helping people."

Beckman participated in charity events often. He used to drive a Harley Davidson motorcycle, and even held his own an annual "Ride For Kids' Sake" benefitting the March of Dimes.